More than 400 Participants Have Already Registered for POSTBANK BUSINESS RUN 2019

102 teams of 45 companies have been registered so far in the seventh edition of the inter-company charity competition Postbank Business Run, which will take place on June 2 (Sunday) at 10 am in Business Park Sofia.

The corporate relay is once again organized by the Begach sports club with the support of Postbank. The main objective of the project is to attract people's attention to a healthy lifestyle by provoking their desire for victory through teamwork and cooperation in the name of a noble cause.

The largest teambuilding in Bulgaria includes three races in one event.

Each team consists of 4 people and each participant runs 4 km (4 laps). According to the regulation, the teams of 4 people can be mixed - by men and women, similar to the teams they work on a daily basis. The initiative is expected to bring together more than 1,200 participants and more than 50 children aged 4-16 in the Kids Run competition, which is run by certified coaches under the IAAF-Kids Athletics program.

In 2018, it included 22 executive directors.

In 2018 more than 1,200 participants participated and BGN 13,500 were donated in support of 3 charity causes. This year's edition of the corporate relay will be held in support of two causes. The funds collected (30% of the company contribution fee) will be donated to the "Continue" scholarships of the National Association of Foster Care and Foundation BCause to support students in foster families to continue their successful performance at school and on a project by the Water Road Foundation "To provide water rehabilitation for children with disabilities.''

In 2019, the competition will be held in three more cities:

June 8 - Burgas

June 9 - Varna

October 6 - Plovdiv

The winners will receive gold relay, and the teams ranked second and third, silver and copper respectively. Postbank's special prize for "Fastest Women's Team" for the third consecutive year awaits its winners.

All willing companies can register their teams on the event site www.businessrun.begach.com by May 27th (Monday) or until the maximum number of 350 teams is reached.