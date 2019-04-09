Pop Icon Madonna Will Sing at Eurovision in Israel

The news was confirmed by her representative. During the music contest to be held in May in Tel Aviv, the star will sing two songs.

It is also known that Madonna has been working on a new album in recent months.

Traditionally host of the race is the winner country of the previous year.

In 2018, the prize was grabbed by Israel's representative Netta Barzilai. Her victory, however, has been interpreted controversially, and there have already been calls for a boycott of the contest in Israel, mostly by pro-Palestinian activists.