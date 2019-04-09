Glasses Which Will Return You to Real Life

Return to real life. Where communication between people shifts communication through technology. A space that creates memories in consciousness, not in social media. An American start-up company created digital detox goggles to bring people back to reality.

"Screens are all vertically polarised and most polarised glasses are also vertically polarised and so essentially you can still see screens," the company's founder Ivan Cash.



Sunglasses achieve it through special lenses that make the screens look black.

Glasses block the light from LEDs, LCDs and computers, but not from tablets, smartphones and digital billboards.

Ivan Cash, the founder of an e-detoxification lab: I dream of a world where people will have more control over ads than to feel like technology victims.



The glasses maker has long been battling to limit dependence on technology. Years earlier, his name was celebrated with the construction of San Francisco free zones. A campaign to replace emails with handwritten emails was also launched.

It may sound too much, but for Ivan Cash, digital detoxification has become a lifetime mission. It does not deny the development of technology, it is against the dependence on them. That is why he advises people to listen to their breathing. For at least 20 seconds..

RL (In Real Life) Labs, which created the glasses, has shipped 2,500 pairs this month following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

In October 2018 IRL hoped to raise $25,000 to roll out the glasses; a sum it surpassed in three days. By the end of the 30-day period it had raised more than $140,000 through 2,030 backers.

It had backers from 50 countries with most living in the US, France and the UK.