Bulgaria: Industrial Production Index in Bulgaria Rises 1.5% MoM in February

In February 2019, the industrial production index rose 1.5% month-on-month, while compared with the same month of 2018, it climbed 6.6%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. On annual basis, production grew 16.3% in the mining and quarrying industry and 9.1% in manufacturing, while power, gas, steam and air conditioning supply registered a 5.2% decrease.
Also in February, turnover in retail trade, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, shrank by 0.6% month-on-month and remained nearly unchanged in comparison to February 2018. On annual basis, turnover fell in retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical products (by 9.2%) and in food, beverages and tobacco (by 7.9%), offset by growth in retail sale via mail, phone order or internet, fuel sales, audio and video equipment, hardware, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, among other market segments.
In construction, the index of production rose 1.5% against January and 9.2% compared to a year earlier.

