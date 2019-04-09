President Radev is on an Official Visit to Lebanon
President Rumen Radev is on an official visit to the Lebanese Republic at the invitation of his colleague Michel Aoun.
Opportunities for increased trade between Bulgaria and Lebanon, deepening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, tourism and dealing with migratory pressures are the topics to be discussed during the talks.
In Beirut Rumen Radev will open a Lebanese-Bulgarian business forum. Meetings with Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry are planned.
The president will also meet with Bulgarians living in Lebanon and Lebanese citizens who have been studying in Bulgaria.
Tomorrow in Beirut, the head of state will serve a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, where the Lebanese public honors their heroes from the struggles for independence.
- » Third Resignation from Bulgarian Ruling Party GERB for the Day
- » Industrial Production Index in Bulgaria Rises 1.5% MoM in February
- » Organic Farmers Protest in Front of the Ministry of Agriculture
- » Labor Migrants Around the World Have Transferred $ 529 billion to Their Relatives in 2018
- » Which Regions in Bulgaria are Setting Employment Records?
- » The Most Important From the Week 1-7 April