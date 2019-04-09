Organic Farmers Protest in Front of the Ministry of Agriculture

A protest of organic farmers in front of the Ministry of Agriculture is being held at this time. They are dissatisfied with a new regulation on organic production, which introduces very high requirements both to producers and to the companies that certify them.

The protest has been going on for over an hour, despite the heavy rain over the capital.

Protesters want the agriculture minister's resignation.

According to the changes in the Ordinance, bioproducers have to make further analyzes in the laboratory, which make their production more expensive. Some of them are not needed and not made by their European counterparts.

A few days ago, it became clear that the ministry was giving up some of the changes to the ordinance.