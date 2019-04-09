Man from Burgas Beat his Girlfriend and Set her Car on Fire
Crime | April 9, 2019, Tuesday // 13:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man assaulted his girlfriend and set her car on fire, police said.
The incident happened on 7 April. He quarreled with the woman he lives with, and he has attacked her and beaten her. Later he set on fire her Volkswagen Golf car.
The man is held for 24 hours. He made full confessions.
A rapid proceedings have been initiated in the case.
- » Cash Box of an Airline Stolen from Sofia Airport
- » The Police Arrested a Man Threatening his Wife to Kill her with a Knife in front of their Children
- » 1500 Kg of Marijuana was Found inside TIR Truck at Border Point Kalotina
- » Serbian Border Officials Detained a Bulgarian with 22 kg of Heroin
- » Serious Decline in Household Crime Reported the Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov
- » Bulgarian Border Police Detained a fugitive from an Austrian Prison