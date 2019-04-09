Man from Burgas Beat his Girlfriend and Set her Car on Fire

April 9, 2019, Tuesday
A man assaulted his girlfriend and set her car on fire, police said.

The incident happened on 7 April. He quarreled with the woman he lives with, and he has attacked her and beaten her. Later he set on fire her Volkswagen Golf car.

The man is held for 24 hours. He made full confessions.

A rapid proceedings have been initiated in the case.

