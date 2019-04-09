Bulgarian Environment Minister: Proposed Changes to Biodiversity Law Concern Natura 2000 Network

The amendments to the Biodiversity Act are in connection with the Natura 2000 network, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov said during the presentation of the draft, Focus News Agency reports. After more than three years of preparation and discussion, the bill aims to find a balance between various interests, he said. The bill introduces mandatory requirements for the elaboration of territorial plans for the Natura protected areas, plans that will prioritise active measures rather than bans. “Thus we respond to one of the EU’s criticisms that the good condition of the habitats cannot be achieved through prohibitions only,” the minister said. He explained that the active measures should provide a clear balance between the various interested parties. “Imposing bans on one-third of the country’s territory cannot be sustainable”, he stressed. The bill provides for decentralisation in decision-making on Natura, meaning that local bodies made up of the local authorities, landowners and NGOs registered at the local level should have the leading role, under the direction of the ministry’s local environmental inspectorates, the minister explained. He is confident that this will allow the state to find a balance between environmental protection and regional development. Furthermore, the state will have to verify the primary data in order to make well-founded decisions about what will happen within the Natura areas, he said. He added that the amendments to the Biodiversity Act would correct the huge number of Natura areas that should not be part of the network.