According to 1 Million Bulgarians Vaccines are Part of a Worldwide Conspiracy

A little over 1 million Bulgarians think vaccines are not safe. This is shown by a study of the Trend Research Center, ordered by "24 Hours".

Nearly three-quarters of all adults in our country are of the opinion that parents who do not immunize their children are irresponsible. For 80% of Bulgarians immunization with vaccines is important, and 7% are of the opposite opinion.



The state has to apply stricter control on regular immunization, according to 67% of Bulgarians, but 14% are of the opposite opinion. Nearly half of adults are of the opinion that parents who do not vaccinate their children should be sanctioned.

The study has been tested with specific sanctions to be imposed in the absence of immunization, and 32% of them are their choice and should not be sanctioned.

According to 18%, financial penalties should be imposed, according to 15% - combined punishment of criminal liability and monetary sanctions, according to 9% - only criminal liability.

The main focus of the study is to test Bulgarians' attitudes towards popular conspiracies and myths about the topic of vaccines.

According to 14% of Bulgarians, vaccines can cause / unleash autism, which means that 770,000 Bulgarians share this opinion. Nearly half of adults do not know or can not judge.

Even more is the proportion of Bulgarians who consider that vaccines can lead to allergies - 35%, which in number is equivalent to nearly 2 million people. The proportion of those who disagree with this statement is lower than the consensus - 28%.

The survey was conducted through a semi-standard face-to-face interview with 1005 people over the age of 18. The survey was conducted between March 6-13, 2019, and is representative of the adult population in the country.