GERB Deputy Chairman Tsvetanov Held a Working Meeting with the Belgian Ambassador to Bulgaria

Deputy Chairman of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov held a working meeting with the Belgian Ambassador to Bulgaria HE. François Bontemps. The two discussed the trends in the political debate on the eve of the European elections, stressing the need for a greater focus on the content of European policies, the benefits of EU membership, and the opportunities for development and prosperity that the Union provides to its members. Tsvetanov and Bontemps united around the view that the populist discourse, playing fake news and exploiting people's fears, could only harm not only the democracies of the Union but also the expansion of the economic potential of countries like Bulgaria.

"Our country has a sustainable economic profile with stable levels of rising economic growth and European solidarity plays an important role both in building the capacity to secure our external border and in building infrastructure to attract investment," Tsvetanov said. Bontemps, in turn, stressed that there is a tendency to expand the investments of Belgian investors in our country.

They also discussed the challenges and potential threats to the EU. Only a strong and united Europe with politicians who focus their efforts on real policies in the interest of European citizens can cope with these challenges and resist threats, agreed Tsvetanov and Bontemps.