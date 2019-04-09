Cash Box of an Airline Stolen from Sofia Airport

Cash Box of an Airline Stolen from Sofia Airport

A cash box of a low-cost airline at Sofia Airport was robbed tonight. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior press center.
 
The report of the robbery was filed at 1.25 am tonight, reports Bulgaria OnAir.
 
The broken box is located in the office of the airline. There is a lack of money, but the exact number is not specified.
 
Unverified information is about € 50,000.

