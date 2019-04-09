The British Parliament Passed a Law Banning Brexit Without a Deal

The British Parliament passed a law aimed at forcing the government to ask EU leaders for a new break in Brexit to avoid divorce without an agreement on April 12, AP and AFP announced. The law was approved by the House of Lords and the House of Commons late last night.

Today, Parliament will discuss how much to extend the EU leaving date. Prime Minister Theresa May wants Brexit to be postponed until June 30th. The government has opposed this bill because it can limit its scope for maneuvering in talks with EU leaders, AFP notes.

Adopted on the initiative of the deputies, the law in fact overturns the normal order in which the Parliament discusses and accepts the bills proposed by the government. This means that today May has to submit to Parliament a proposal for a new deadline for Brexit to be approved by MPs.

It will then make a corresponding request to the EU at the European Council meeting on Wednesday, which in turn can accept or reject the proposal.