28 Information Days About the Rights of Bulgarians in the UK after Brexit

The Labor and Social Affairs Office of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy at the Embassy of Bulgaria in London organized 28 information days for the Bulgarian community in the UK since the beginning of 2019. During the events Bulgarian citizens receive information on the steps they should take to secure their rights after Brexit.

In March and April, meetings took place in the cities of London, Oxford, Crew, Coventry, Newcastle, Glasgow, Exeter, Truro, Plymouth.

On March 30, 2019, the British Scheme of Settlement was officially launched by which Bulgarian citizens and their family members can apply for a Status of Settlement and Temporary Status of Settlement. From the same date, the application can also be made with an ID card. Applications are free of charge and are available at https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families/applying-for-settled-status. The settlement scheme will be implemented by the British authorities even when leaving the EU without an agreement. Under "hard" Brexit, Bulgarian citizens residing in the United Kingdom will be able to apply for settlement status by December 31, 2020.