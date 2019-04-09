Froneri Bulgaria Chose as its Creative Agency All Channels | Advertising

Froneri Bulgaria Chose as its Creative Agency All Channels | Advertising

After a competition to select an agency, the biggest ice cream company in Bulgaria - Froneri, chose All Channels | Advertising for their creative partner.

Froneri Bulgaria is a joint venture with Nestle and R & R for producing ice cream, frozen food and dairy products. Among the brands of the company are well-known Ice Cream Familia, Aloma, Familia Galaxy, Boss, Nirvana and others. Froneri's expertise and leadership position builds on both the success of Nestlé's strong brands and Nestlé's "off-home distribution" experience, as well as on R & R's expertise in ice cream production and its strong presence in large retail chains.

"Our main criterion for choosing a creative agency was both the creativity in the proposals and their long-term relevance for achieving the business objectives of the Company, and we believe that the Agency will contribute to the development of our brands in the long run!", Said Froneri Bulgaria .

"The team of Froneri Bulgaria has won and impressed us with its high commercial and marketing expertise in the ice cream business since the first meeting in the process of briefing," said Emilia Stefanova, Managing Director of All Channels | Advertising.

"The challenge for us was to find a new platform to present the product in the best way, to work on image and sales at the same time," she added.

