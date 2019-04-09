Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain in Place for 16 Regions in Bulgaria

Yellow Code warning for heavy rain has been issued for 16 regions in Bulgaria, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning is in place for the regions of: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia, Sofia - city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv. High rainfalls are expected in these areas. Amounts from 25 to 35 l/sq. m a day, in some mainly mountain areas possibly even more. In the evening, the rain will ease.