Bulgarian Bio Farmers Want the Resignation of the Agriculture Minister

The Bioproducts Association sent an open letter to the Prime Minister urging him to intervene in the conflict between the companies and the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to bio-producers, the society is witnessing unprecedented repressive actions on the part of the agricultural ministry to some of the organic-controlling companies. Two of the largest and oldest certification firms have been deprived of the opportunity to work, with the ministry refusing to grant them a license to operate.

The Director of the Plant Production and Organic Production Directorate in the Ministry of Agriculture Mikhail Karabeliev explained to the Bulgarian National Radio that the authorization checks pass through administrative procedures so that the MAF can be assured that there is resource security and that the staff are competent, experienced, but has not received such assurances.

There are 7 days in which the two companies can eliminate the incompleteness and inconsistencies but have not done so. The Court of Auditors found that inspections did not provide sufficient traceability to comply with European and national legislation, Karabeyov stressed. In his words, in 2018 and 2019 there is a stronger and more effective control in the issuing of a permit.

There are currently 15 persons authorized by the Ministry to carry out control of organic production, one of which is with discontinued activity.