Bulgarian President Radev Goes on an Official Visit to Lebanon and Qatar

In Beirut, head of state Rumen Radev will open a Lebanese-Bulgarian business forum

From 9 to 12 April, President Rumen Radev will be on official visits to the Lebanese Republic and the State of Qatar. On April 9 and 10, the Bulgarian head of state will be in Beirut at the invitation of his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun. The opportunities for increased trade between Bulgaria and Lebanon, deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the field of infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, tourism, as well as the handling of migratory pressures will be among the topics of the talks during the visit.

On April 9, Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will be welcomed with an official ceremony in the presidential palace. Presidents Radev and Aoun will hold a "four-eye" meeting, followed by plenary talks between their delegations. The two presidents will hold a joint press conference.

In Beirut, head of state Rumen Radev will open a Lebanese-Bulgarian business forum. The president will also meet with Bulgarians living in Lebanon and Lebanese citizens who have studied in Bulgaria. Meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabich Berry are scheduled.

On April 10, in Beirut, the head of state will serve a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, where the Lebanese public honors their heroes from the struggles for independence.

At the invitation of NV the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Tani from 10 to 12 April Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will be on an official visit to the State of Qatar. Doha talks will include joint projects in high-tech sectors, deepening of the partnership between Bulgaria and Qatar in the fields of energy, innovation, infrastructure, agriculture, increasing investment in Bulgarian industrial zones.

On April 11, President Rumen Radev will be welcomed in Doha with an official ceremony by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Tani. There is a "four-eye" meeting as talks between the two official delegations.

President Radev will open a Qatar-Bulgarian Business Forum and meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Qatar.

The Head of State will meet with the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. During the visit, President Radev will become acquainted with the activities of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Social Development. In Doha, the head of state will also visit the headquarters of the Forum of Exporters of Gas.

The delegation led by the President in the Lebanese Republic and the State of Qatar includes representatives of the executive, higher education institutions and representatives of dozens of Bulgarian companies from the defense industry, innovation, construction, biotechnology, agriculture and food production.