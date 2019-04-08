Nearly 86% of Bulgarian Employees Ready to Leave Work

According to Art. 228a of the Labor Code, the employer is obliged to provide conditions for maintaining and improving the professional qualification of its employees. According to a survey conducted by the Center for Vocationally trained Net IT, over 82% of people have no idea about it.

The Corporate Training Department at the leading Net It Vocational Training Center (business.netit.bg) conducted a study aimed at people of working age to make it clear how important it is for employees in a company to be able to maintain and improving their qualifications. The study was conducted through social networks.

The survey results unequivocally demonstrate the willingness of employees to qualify at their workplace. For a total of 95.6% of respondents, it is important that their employer has a specific employee training plan, with 71.6% of them listed as "Very Important". Only 4.4% of respondents have no such plan.

At the same time, more than 85.8% of respondents said they would leave work if they were offered the same conditions in another company, but they also had the opportunity to participate in training to improve their qualification.

Another interesting piece of information from Net IT survey is that 97.2% of respondents would better develop their potential in the workplace if the employer provides additional training to improve their professional qualifications.

To the question, "In your view, is there a law obliging employers to improve the qualifications of their employees?" 82.3% of respondents answered "No".

"The results of the study make clear the benefits for each company of the introduction of corporate policy in relation to the requirements of Article 228a of the Labor Code, and nowadays technologies are so advanced that effective maintenance of the professional qualification of employees can be realized in virtual classrooms with live lecturers for an hour or two a week, without the employee leaving his workplace, all at minimum cost. " says Ilian Petrov, manager of Net IT.

"Good practice that we offer to our clients is to prepare an annual plan to improve the professional qualification of the employees according to their positions and the budget of the company, which, in addition to observing the Labor Code, will lead to improvement of the employees' , as well as a reduction in turnover in the company. " add from Net IT.

Net IT Ltd. is a licensed training center organizing training in areas such as design, accounting, digital marketing and programming. In 2018, in Net IT, 2200 people were trained in a professional form of training. According to NAVET Agency statistics, for 2018 Net IT is the center trained by more than 63% of Bulgarians who have completed professional training in part of a profession in the "Design" department.