Grigor Dimitrov Received a "Wild Card" for the Barcelona Tournament

Grigor Dimitrov has changed his plans and will join the ATP 500 category in Barcelona. The Bulgarian tennis player did not apply to participate but received a "wild card" from the organizers.

He initially planned to play in four red courts in 2019. The first of these is the Monte Carlo Masters, where he trains and lives most of the time. The race in the principality began on Monday.

Then, the 2017 ATP finals champion will head for Barcelona (April 22-27) and then take part in the Masters in Madrid (6-12 May) and Rome (13-19 May). The culmination of the clay season will be the second year of the Grand Slam tournament - Roland Garros, which kicks off on May 27th.

Dimitrov will participate for the fifth time in Barcelona. He lost his first three games in the capital of Catalonia - in the first round of qualifying in 2008, in the first round of the main circuit in 2011 and in the second round in 2013. Last year the Bulgarian tennis player reached the quarterfinals where he was stopped by Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta.