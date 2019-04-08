53,000 Bulgarian High School Seniors Go to State Exams at the End of May

Nearly 53,000 senior students will attend each of the two compulsory state examinations at the end of May. The first in Bulgarian language and literature will take place on May 21 at 8:00 am and on May 23 at the same time, the second will be the subject of choice. Additional state exams by choice will be between May 28th and May 31th.

This year, most future graduates, 14,612, opted to attend a second compulsory English language exam. The second most sought-after subject is biology, with 11,076 students.

At the geography this year will appear just under 6000 students. An exam of philosophy will hold 4300, and mathematics - over 2200.