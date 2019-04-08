The Police Arrested a Man Threatening his Wife to Kill her with a Knife in front of their Children
A man who threatened to kill his wife with a knife in the presence of their children, was detained by Panagurishte District Police Headquarters.
The incident report was received on April 6th. The police found that a 47-year-old man from Panagyurishte was intoxicated with alcohol. While drinking in the dwelling a scandal arose between him and the woman with whom he lives.
In a fit of rage, he took a kitchen knife and in front the eyes of his children, threatened the 46-year-old mother with murder.
Mother and children were interviewed by management representatives. The case is coordinated by a duty attorney from the Panagurishte District Prosecutor's Office. Thus, the retention period of the abuser was extended by 72 hours.
