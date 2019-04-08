Climate Change Seriously Threatens Dolphins

April 8, 2019, Monday
Scientists at Zurich University and the University of Bristol, England, believe that it is possible to witness extinction of dolphins due to global warming, reports the magazine. "Outlet Current TV Biology".

The impact of climate warming in 2011 in the western part of Australia on the dolphin reproduction has been explored. Experts have found that raising the temperature by 4 degrees Celsius in Shark Bay has led to the destruction of a significant proportion of seaweed, which is the basis of the local ecosystem.

For this reason, after 2011, the level of dolphin survival dropped by 12 percent. Decreased birth rates among these mammals. Additionally, the specialists registered increased infant mortality and later sexual maturity.

Dolphins finding food in the depths of the sea have not suffered so much of the heat.

In the scientists' opinion, however, their conclusions raise new concerns because, in the long run, rising temperatures may lead to the extinction of these animals.

