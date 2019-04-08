Bulgaria will Strengthen Security Along the Border with Greece

The security of our border with Greece is intensified both with border police and with gendarmerie because of the danger that large groups of refugees trying to enter the territory of Bulgaria, moving to Western Europe. This was announced by Interior Minister Mladen Marinov after a meeting at the Council of Ministers, reports Darik.



The army is also ready to join as it can provide 1200 people with transport equipment within 24 hours, and as a whole it can guarantee the participation of three thousand people, Defense Minister and Deputy Security Premier Krasimir Karakachanov announced.

Currently, measures are in place in Greece and Turkey, and the situation is under control, but there is no possibility of a new movement of refugees on Easter and during the election campaign for the European Parliament in an attempt to destabilize Europe, Karakachanov said.

The situation on the border is monitored very carefully from the first signs of possible movements of large groups of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said.

The danger of new attempts to cross large groups of illegal migrants has not passed, he said. This calls for the strengthening of border guards.

Information from partner offices has revealed that both in Turkey and in Greece, attempts to move large groups of migrants to Western Europe are organized by targeting migrant communities in the camps. It is possible to try to destabilize Europe during the campaign for the European elections, Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov explained.



The situation on the border with Greece was discussed this morning at a meeting with the Prime Minister.