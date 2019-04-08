Ataturk Airport in Istanbul no Longer Serves Passenger Flights

Ataturk Airport in Istanbul no Longer Serves Passenger Flights

Passenger flights at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport are now officially suspended and shifted to the new Istanbul airport, a spokeswoman for the IGA consortium said.

The spokeswoman said Ataturk International Airport was closed for passenger flights. The old airport is expected to be used as a park and exhibition venue but will also be open for freight flights.

Istanbul Airport will initially have three runways and a capacity of 90 million passengers per year, according to the IGA. Full capacity operations are expected by 2028 when the airport will have six runways to serve around 200 million passengers a year.

