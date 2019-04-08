1500 Kg of Marijuana was Found inside TIR Truck at Border Point Kalotina

1500 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside TIR truck was detained at Kalotina Customs after prosecuting drug traffickers.
 
Several people were detained in police action and customs officers.

Later today, the administrative head of the Regional Prosecutor's Office Natalia Nikolova together with the Director of the Customs Agency Georgi Kostov and Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Director Georgi Georgiev will give more information about the operation.

