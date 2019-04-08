1500 Kg of Marijuana was Found inside TIR Truck at Border Point Kalotina
Crime | April 8, 2019, Monday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
1500 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside TIR truck was detained at Kalotina Customs after prosecuting drug traffickers.
1500 kilograms of marijuana hidden inside TIR truck was detained at Kalotina Customs after prosecuting drug traffickers.
Several people were detained in police action and customs officers.
Later today, the administrative head of the Regional Prosecutor's Office Natalia Nikolova together with the Director of the Customs Agency Georgi Kostov and Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Director Georgi Georgiev will give more information about the operation.
- » The Police Arrested a Man Threatening his Wife to Kill her with a Knife in front of their Children
- » Serbian Border Officials Detained a Bulgarian with 22 kg of Heroin
- » Serious Decline in Household Crime Reported the Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov
- » Bulgarian Border Police Detained a fugitive from an Austrian Prison
- » A Man Beat his Wife with a Bat, he was Detained
- » Bulgarian Arrested for Drug Trafficking for More than EUR 7.3 Million in Greece