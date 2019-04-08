Bulgarian Resort Borovets Closed the Winter Season

Borovets closed today winter season 2018/2019 with good mood, music and interesting event. For the first time, the mountain resort organizes the "Give the Adventure" event, which involved both skiers and bikers. Thus, the skiers completed the successful winter season and symbolically surrendered the relay to the mountain bikers.

At 15:30 some of the best instructors from the Borosport Ski School and part of the talented children from the Borovets ski clubs descended from the upper station of Sitnyakovo Express lift. With an impressive synchronous descent, they reached the bottom of the Sitnyakovo ski lift, where they met with some of the most impatient bike riders including the Samokov champions Stevi Gatev and Viki Goncheva, the Pro Team Samokov boys and others.



After the skiers symbolically handed the relay to the bikers, everyone went down to the Rila Hotel in Borovets. Skiers made the last downhill skiing at Sitnyakovo ski center for this season and enthusiastic bikers descended downhill route Need for speed.

Soon "Borosport" will announce the summer program of activities and mountain adventures in the resort.