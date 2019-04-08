Today is the International Roma Day

April 8 was declared an International Day of the Roma in 1992. The idea that the UN and the European Union have supported was the International Organization "Romano Union". The different countries recall the traditions of the Roma - their rich culture and history.

Today, Roma are the largest European minority, with their communities across the continent from Spain and Portugal across Germany and France to Eastern Europe and the Balkan Peninsula.

The choice of the date is not accidental. On this day there is also homage to the Roma killed in the Holocaust. A little known fact is that the only country in Europe that saved its Roma from the Nazi concentration camps is Bulgaria.

In 1971, the World Roma Congress was held for the first time in London with the participation of Roma representatives from all continents and the Government of India. Then the beginning of the World Roma Movement for the Establishment and Development of Roma Culture and Identity. The Roma flag and anthem were adopted. The anthem is Jark Jemanovich's 1969 song "Jelem, Jelem" and the flag depicts the blue sky, the green earth, and the red wheel of the constant movement.