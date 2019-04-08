First Chinese Singing Contest Held in Bulgaria

To encourage Chinese language learning and cultural exchanges with Bulgaria, the first Chinese singing contest was held in the country on Sunday, reports CGTN.

As many as 17 solo performers and six groups from across Bulgaria participated in the event, which was organized by the Confucius Institute in Sofia.

The "Heavenly Wind" ensemble won the group category while Danail Stoyanov came first among the individuals in the contest, which was also dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

The 18-year-old Stoyanov has been experienced in various competitions related to China. He told Xinhua that he won the tenth "Chinese Bridge", the Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students, in 2017 and ranked third in the "Chinese Bridge" in 2016.

China's new ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun was also present at the event. "This is the first public event I attend after I arrived in your beautiful country of the rose, Bulgaria," said the ambassador.

According to Dong, the exchange of students between the two countries has been increasing year on year.

Cultural exchange and education cooperation are important pillars in bilateral relations, said the ambassador.

Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov, rector of the Sofia University, said it was a great pleasure for him to attend the contest as always when the Confucius Institute organized cultural events.

"Today's event is just one of many examples of how culture can make two peoples come together," Gerdjikov said.