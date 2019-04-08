Bulgaria and Turkmenistan to Boost Trade Ties

Bulgaria and Turkmenistan decided to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, specifically in trade and economy, reports MENAFN

This comes during talks between Bulgarian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Nikolai and Turkmenistan officials.

Both sides, during the meeting, expressed willingness to expand extensive cooperation along with preparation to join hands in revitalization.

The two sides further addressed developments seen in trade and economic cooperation between their countries as well as openness to deepen education and cultural relations.

