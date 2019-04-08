Right Wing Politician Threatens LGBTI Photography Exhibition in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's European Capital of Culture

A right wing MP has threatened an LGBTI photography exhibition meant to take place in Plovdiv, the 2019 European Capital of Culture co-host.

Opening in July, the exhibition is called ‘Balkan Pride’. However, politicians have said they will try to stop the exhibition by any means necessary.

Alexander Sidi, an MP from nationalist VMRO party, told a press conference: ‘We don’t want them to do it. And we will stop them, using all legal – and, if required, illegal means.’

The first step is the removal of the municipal cultural foundation chief, Svetlana Kuyumdzhieva. The city council are voting on it on Monday (8 April). They hope this will force the city mayor to take action against the exhibition.

According to the Guardian, Borislav Inchev, who represents VMRO’s Plovdiv’s branch, said: ‘This is the same as carrying out a gay pride parade in Plovdiv.

‘I am very curious what would happen if a teacher made a mistake and sent her schoolchildren to see the exhibition – what would they see; how would she explain it?’

Run by an LGBTI rights group

The exhibition itself features photographs taken during gay pride events across the Balkan region, an area in southeast Europe. There will also be a concert and a discussion forum. LGBTI rights group the Glas foundation organized the event.

A representative from Glas, Simeon Vassilev said the are doing everything they can to make sure the exhibition goes ahead.

He said: ‘Politicians seem to not understand the content of a cultural product, and they fail to realize that the European Capital of Culture should not be politicized and filled with intrigues.

‘The theme of Plovdiv 2019 is “Together”. Where is the togetherness at the moment?’

The European Capital of Culture is chosen by the European Union for a single year. If selected, the city hosts a series of events to celebrate its culture.