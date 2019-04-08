Increasing Clouds, Rain to Encompass Entire Bulgaria by Evening

Today, after a temporary break and decrease in the cloud from the southwest, it will begin to increase again. Rain will start, which will encompass almost the entire country by the evening and will continue overnight. In places, mostly in southern Bulgaria, heavy rain with thunder is forecast. There will be moderate wind from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures expected between 15°C and 20°C, along the Black sea coast - 12°C to 15°C; snow and temperatures of 3-4°C forecast for higher mountain areas over 2,000 m. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.