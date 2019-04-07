In Zaimov Park in Sofia will be held free screening for cardiovascular risk factors, reported NOVA TV.



Today the world celebrates International Day of Health. The date was chosen with the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948. The motto this year is "Aging and health: Good health adds life to years."

72% of Bulgarians assess their health as good or very good, according to a Eurostat analysis on World Health Day. Seven out of 10 people over the age of 16 across the EU give a positive assessment of their health.