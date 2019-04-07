The Rural Development Program Currently Has Projects For EUR 25 million in Bulgaria

Business | April 7, 2019, Sunday // 14:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Rural Development Program Currently Has Projects For EUR 25 million in Bulgaria pixabay.com

,,The Rural Development Program currently has projects for EUR 25 million, which are being used throughout the country.'' This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov in the Thracian village of Leva Reka.

According to him, the opening of the second reception is about 15 million euros. With the Holy Synod we will meet all of their requirements and where to give priority, said the minister. He pointed out that cultural monuments, whether of national or local importance, would be financed.

,,Cultural monuments go through a special project approval and payment regime, which slows the process'', said Porozhanov. 

,,Now more monasteries are being restored'', Porozhanov said.

Rumen Porozhanov attended the official opening and consecration of the new building of the monastery "St. Forty Martyrs" in the village of Leva Reka. It was built as an exact copy of the monasteries that were completely destroyed years before. 

Reconstruction was made under a project funded by the Rural Development Program 2014-2020.

The project amounts to BGN 644 482.82 and includes major repairs, restoration, monastery furnishing and development of adjacent parts of the site around the Holy Monastery.


Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: The Rural Development Program, projects, Rumen Porozhanov, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria