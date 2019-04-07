The Rural Development Program Currently Has Projects For EUR 25 million in Bulgaria
,,The Rural Development Program currently has projects for EUR 25 million, which are being used throughout the country.'' This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture Rumen Porozhanov in the Thracian village of Leva Reka.
According to him, the opening of the second reception is about 15 million euros. With the Holy Synod we will meet all of their requirements and where to give priority, said the minister. He pointed out that cultural monuments, whether of national or local importance, would be financed.
,,Cultural monuments go through a special project approval and payment regime, which slows the process'', said Porozhanov.
,,Now more monasteries are being restored'', Porozhanov said.
Rumen Porozhanov attended the official opening and consecration of the new building of the monastery "St. Forty Martyrs" in the village of Leva Reka. It was built as an exact copy of the monasteries that were completely destroyed years before.
Reconstruction was made under a project funded by the Rural Development Program 2014-2020.
The project amounts to BGN 644 482.82 and includes major repairs, restoration, monastery furnishing and development of adjacent parts of the site around the Holy Monastery.
