The Most Important From the Week 1-7 April

These days, it's hard to stop politics from flooding your news feed. We will take a moment every week to bring you important news from the life in Bulgaria you might have missed.







Maria Gabriel: Education is the Best Investment in the Future of Europe

Active participation of young people in public debate is of utmost importance. This was said by the Bulgarian commissioner Maria Gabriel during a discussion with the students from the French language school Alfons de Lamartin and in the presence of the chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee in the National Assembly, Djema Grozdanova. More than an hour, Maria Gabriel talks to students in the 12th grade about the challenges and opportunities that Europe gives to the future development and uniqueness of the European project.

Construction of Golden Century Skyscraper in Sofia Suspended

At a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said again that the construction permit for the Golden Century building in Sofia's Lozenets district had expired, said the government press office.

The Bulgarian Budget Estimate up to 2022: BGN 650 Minimum Wage and 4% Unemployment

The Ministry of Finance envisages 2019 to be the last with a budget deficit, and next year will plan the budget with a surplus of 0.4% of GDP for 2020, 0.2% of GDP for 2021 and 0.1% of GDP for 2022. This is included in the draft medium-term budgetary projection by 2022 published for public discussion.

The ministry's forecast is for GDP growth of 3.3% per annum in the next three years, 4.1% unemployment in 2020 and 4% over the next two, and declining annual average inflation from 2.5% to 2.1%.

The EP Adopted the Mobility Package at First Reading

The European Parliament adopted at first reading the controversial Mobility Package for International Carriers.

Three projects were voted and more than 1,000 proposals for amendments were rejected, including those of the Bulgarian MPs for postponement and procedural objections.

Following today's vote, talks between the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union and the Commission will begin.

Bulgaria Strengthened Border Patrols over Situation with Migrants in Greece



Because of the situation in Greece, Bulgaria has already strengthened the border patrols, Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told journalists in Parliament on 5th of April. According to him, our country has an action plan in case tensions escalate, reports BNT.

Mladen Marinov, Minister of the Interior: We are monitioring the situation, we are in constant contact with all the neighbouring countries, including our conversation with the Minister in Northern Macedonia was on this topic.

Bulgarian and German Presidents Discuss Investments

The visit of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Bulgaria continues on 5th of April. On the second day of his visit, he and his host Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev were in Plovdiv. They visited a plant of a German engineering company. The topic of the bilateral Bulgarian-German talks is investments.

Final Decision: NATO Will Not Deploy New Military Forces in the Black Sea

After two days of talks, NATO decided that no new forces would be deployed in the Black Sea. However, the Alliance has come up with a special package of measures that include increased surveillance and presence of ships. The first diplomats once more condemned the actions of Russia in the Crimea.

60 Tons Food of Unknown Origin or Expiration Date Found Throughout Bulgaria



In an operation of "Economic police" - GDNP, NRA and BSAB, about 60 tons of food products of unknown origin or expired were found, other violations of the activity of a trading company with warehouses in different places in the country have been revealed, the Ministry of Interior announced .

The operation was held on April 3 in the regions of Sofia, Vidin, Ruse, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad.

Turkey and Bulgaria to Open New Border Gate



Turkey and Bulgaria will open a new border gate, a Turkish governor said on Thursday, reports AA.

“We will open a new border gate in Igneada-Rezovo region,” said Osman Bilgin, governor of Turkey’s northwestern Kirklareli province.

“After the construction of a highway, we will open [border gate] to trade traffic,” Bilgin said, without specifying the date.

Germany Supports the Construction of a Volkswagen Plant in Bulgaria



Germany supports the construction of a Volkswagen plant in Bulgaria. This was stated by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a joint press conference with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

"With this signal we want to send the message that Germany has a great interest in the political, cultural and economic relations between our two countries to continue and become even closer," Steinmeier said.

70 Documentaries Will be Projected During This Year's Edition of Master of Art Festival



Master of Art is the only international Film Festival in Eastern Europe for art documentaries. Presenting the best documentaries on music and dance, theatre and cinema, fine arts and photography, architecture and design, contemporary art, literature, culinary art, video art, VR and art for children the MofA Film Festival aims to introduce the contemporary art trends to the Bulgarian audience.