Serbian Border Officials Detained a Bulgarian with 22 kg of Heroin

Bulgarians are detained with nearly 22 kg of heroin in Serbia.

The drug is found in a Volkswagen car brand with a Bulgarian registration at the Batrovtsi border crossing between Croatia and Serbia.

In an inspection of the car, Serbian border guards have found a total of 40 packages.



The Bulgarian is detained for 48 hours.

A few days ago, three other Bulgarians aged between 30 and 60 were detained in Greece with nearly 370,000 amphetamines.



According to information from the local police, the three entered the country at the border crossing point "Kulata".