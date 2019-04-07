Theresa May: The Choice is between Leaving the EU with a Deal or not have Brexit

There is now a clear choice for Britain between leave the European Union with a deal or not leave it at all, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, trying to reach a compromise with the opposition Labor party quoted by the British newspaper Observer.



"As parliament makes it clear that it will prevent the UK from leaving without a deal, we now have a clear choice: to leave the EU with an agreement or not to leave at all," said May tonight in a final, desperate appeal to legislators to support conclusion of the agreement, the newspaper notes.

The longer this lasts, the greater the risk that the UK will not leave at all, the prime minister underlined. That would mean letting the Brexit slip away, which the British voted. It is extremely important to do what people voted for, and to do that, we must have a deal, she added.



A second referendum on UK membership in the EU would be "a treachery," said the House of Commons leader, Andrea Ledsom, quoted in today's Sunday Telegraph newspaper as quoted by Reuters.



"This will require a long delay, it will spark disconnect debates, and once parliament has failed to implement the results of the first, we have no reason to believe that it will also respect those in the second referendum," she said.

"The vision we had for Brexit is evaporating, and we do not have time to save it," Ledsm warned.



Theresa May's government plans to change the Brexit Bill, including a legislative measure that guarantees a customs deal with the EU in an attempt to secure the Labor Party's support for the Brexit agreement, the Sunday Times reported.

"It is a fact that in Brexit's case there are elements on which the two main parties have one opinion: we both want to end free movement, we want to leave with a good deal and protect jobs, which is the basis for a compromise which can get support from a majority in parliament, and support for this majority is the only way to implement Brexit, "May said in comments from her office at Downing Street.



"My intention is to reach an agreement with European leaders, which will mean that once we negotiate a deal here at home, we will be able to leave the EU within six weeks," she said.