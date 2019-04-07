Worsening Weather Conditions in the New Week - How Long will it Last?

Today clouds will be significant in many places, mainly in Central and Eastern Bulgaria will have rainfall. It will continue to blow to a moderate east wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees, according to the NIMH forecast.



It will be cloudy along the Black Sea with rain. A weak wind blows from east to southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 12 and 15 degrees. The sea water temperature is 11 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 3 bales.

Above the mountains will be mostly cloudy and foggy. In some places there will be rainfall, over 2000 meters - from snow. It will blow a mild to moderate south-southwest wind. The maximum temperature of 1200 meters will be about 8 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 2 degrees.



At the beginning of the week the weather will be mostly cloudy and in many places there will be short-term precipitation, in separate areas with thunder. The probability of local intense precipitation is increased. A moderate wind from the East will blow. The predominant minimum temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees, and the maximum between 13 and 18 degrees.

On Tuesday temperatures will drop slightly and will be 10 to 15 degrees. Then they will again rise to the level of 15 - 20 degrees.



In the second half of next week the rainfall will be mainly in the afternoon, and next Saturday we are expecting for bad weather with precipitation.