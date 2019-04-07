Bulgaria's Sunny Beach Resort Ranked as Cheapest Summer Holiday Destination in Europe
Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach has been ranked the best value destination in Europe for a bargain beach break, for the sixth consecutive year. Portugal’s Algarve comes in second place, while Marmaris in Turkey follows in third. Details of the best destinations where your money goes further have been announced in Post Office UK’s 2019 Holiday Costs Baramoter, reports iNews.
The annual survey looks at nine tourist items – including a bottle of suncream, glass of wine and a three-course meal evening meal for two (including a bottle of house wine) – to establish the cheapest places for UK holidaymakers across Europe.
The study reveals that prices in the Black Sea Resort of Sunny Beach are at least a third cheaper than any of the other 15 destinations surveyed. Dropping 10.7 per cent since 2018, visitors can purchase a bottle of local lager for just £0.70, while a two-course lunch for two people (without drinks) costs £8.42.
At the other end of the scale, visitors to Sorrento in Italy can expect to pay £2.63 for a bottle of local lager, while a three-course evening meal for two people with wine comes in at £80.67. According to the study, prices have fallen in most of the 20 destinations surveyed, and by over 10 per cent in Majorca, the Algarve, Limassol and Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.
Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “The extent to which prices have fallen gives us confidence that if they choose wisely, holidaymakers will still find great value and their holiday budget will go a long way in most resorts. “The price falls could be an indication that tourist businesses in European resorts are keen to attract UK visitors and will keep costs low to do so,” he said.
The 10 cheapest beach destinations in Europe
Sunny Beach, Bulgaria
Algarve, Portugal
Marmaris, Turkey
Torremolinos, Spain
Benidorm, Spain
Crete, Greece
Paphos, Cyprus
Sliema, Malta
Limassol, Cyprus
Alicante, Spain
