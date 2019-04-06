The Bulgarian who Fell from a Bridge in Beijing: What Happened, the Worries and What Follows

The Bulgarian, who suffered severely a month ago after falling from a bridge in Beijing, is already recovering, but he will have a long and serious rehabilitation, which will require more than the donations he has collected so far. This was told to Darik by Vesselin Naydenov, a friend of 31-year-old Nikolay Marinov, who underwent two life-saving surgeries after the incident Chinese capital. At present, Nikolay is in a steady state, but he still can not get out of bed, he himself told Darik. From Tuesday he is with his mother, who is placed in an apartment of the Bulgarian Embassy and visits him daily at the hospital. Nikolay's concerns are related to providing rehabilitation money, as the cost of the procedures was twice as high as the initial bid. The Bulgarian explained that he is willing to consider a variant for his transportation to Bulgaria, where to continue his recovery, but this is related to the question whether his condition allows it.

On March 9 Nikolay Marinov fell from a bridge in Beijing. The consequences are broken ribs, vertebrae and hip damage, and severe bleeding in the abdomen. His life is saved in a Chinese hospital, and operations cost 40,000 euros. As his health insurance does not cover the full amount, his friends and colleagues organize to collect donations. The campaign includes diplomats from the Bulgarian mission in Beijing as well as health ministry officials. A significant part of the money is gathered in China, says Nikolay's friend Veselin Naidenov:



"The Bulgarian community in China reacts very, very positively and adequately. People donated a lot of money. Separately, his Chinese colleagues from the university where he is teaching, as well as other people, donated funds in a little while. They have gathered for his previous treatment, "Naydenov said.

What is going on for Nikolay is to be transferred to another hospital to start rehabilitation. It should last for at least 3 months, and in his words the donation money is running out and will probably cover only two weeks of treatment. The other problem is that the hospital is on the outskirts of Beijing, and for his mother this would mean a daily long-distance trip, Nikolay told himself.



"Because it is a long way off, the outskirts and the transport and the whole organization will be quite difficult. I heard there was a lot more beds in a room, and I do not know if there will be room for mom to stay, "he added.



According to information provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the donations collected so far allow for the costs of the operations and additional expenses for the treatment of Nikolay Marinov. He himself said that he was not aware of how the Bulgarian government could help him to recover it, but if there is a possibility for it to happen in Bulgaria, assistance for his transportation is a kind of help.