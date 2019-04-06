Eurostat: 7 out of 10 Bulgarians Say they are in Good Health

About 72 percent or 7 out of 10 Bulgarians over the age of 16 define their health status as good or very good. This shows data from a Eurostat analysis of the health status of Europeans in 2017 on the upcoming World Health Day, April 7, with the EU average of 70 percent, that is, we are almost approaching our health self-assessment to an average European level.

According to the European Health Interview, men in our country define themselves as more healthy than women - 76 percent of the strong sex, and 69 percent of the women appreciate their health status as good and very good.

Eurostat data is almost also covered by self-assessments of Bulgarians' health status in the survey of national statistics - there the percentage of self-identifying people as healthy Bulgarians is almost the same as the remaining 28 percent self-assess their health as satisfactory or bad.



The highest proportion of Bulgarians determine their health status as good in the age group of 14 to 24 - nearly 97 per cent. Accordingly, the highest percentage of Bulgarians with poor health status is among our compatriots aged 65 plus years - nearly 80 percent of them feel in poor or very poor health.

According to NSI data on self-assessment of health - the highest proportion of Bulgarians complain of high blood pressure, accompanied by circulatory diseases - nearly 30 percent or almost every third Bulgarian.



Secondly, Bulgarians complain about chronic back and arthrosis - nearly 17 percent. The third is angina and ischemic heart disease - about 10 percent, and so on.

From bad health complain in the three Baltic republics



According to Eurostat, about 8 percent of Europeans aged over 16 complain of poor or very poor health.



The highest percentage of people with negative self-esteem is registered in the three Baltic republics - in Latvia and Lithuania 44 percent of people say they have bad or very bad health status, while in Estonia the share is 53 percent. Other countries with poor health status are also: Hungary - 59 per cent, Portugal - 50 per cent, Poland - 48 per cent, and others.

Highest and positively determine their health status Europeans over 16 in Ireland - 83 percent, Cyprus - 78 percent, Italy and Sweden - 77 percent, Holland 76 percent and Malta 75 percent.



The self-assessment of our neighbors' health is as follows: in Greece (77 per cent), Romania (73 per cent), northern Macedonia (72 per cent) and in Serbia (58 per cent) as good or very good. In the EU, more men than women think they are in good health - 72 percent of men have rated their health as very good or good in 2017 compared to 67 percent of women.

Moreover, the percentage of the population in the EU, assessing their health as good or very good, decreases with age - nearly 90% of Europeans aged 16 to 44 perceive their health as good or very good. The percentage drops to 69 per cent for Europeans aged 45 to 64 and is further reduced to 45 per cent for people over 65, according to Eurostat data.