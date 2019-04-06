The Vocalist of Gravity Co, Yavor Zahariev Passed Away

Society » OBITUARIES | April 6, 2019, Saturday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Vocalist of Gravity Co, Yavor Zahariev Passed Away

The singer, who was about to turn 39 on April 22, was found in a helpless state on Wednesday with a broken nose.

Zahariev was placed in Pirogov's emergency care in an extremely severe condition where doctors were fighting for his life.

Unofficially, the police explained that there were no signs of violence and burglary.

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria