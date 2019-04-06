The Vocalist of Gravity Co, Yavor Zahariev Passed Away
April 6, 2019, Saturday
The singer, who was about to turn 39 on April 22, was found in a helpless state on Wednesday with a broken nose.
Zahariev was placed in Pirogov's emergency care in an extremely severe condition where doctors were fighting for his life.
Unofficially, the police explained that there were no signs of violence and burglary.