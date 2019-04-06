MD Elektronic Starts Building its Plant for BGN 22 Million in Vratsa

The construction of the plant of the German company MD Elektronic in Vratsa, where BGN 22 million should be invested and approximately 300 jobs opened, should start next week.

The first sod of the base will be made in the following Monday, the Municipality of Vratsa said, quoted by the regional news agency Media News.

The factory will produce cables for the automotive industry along with sensors and other components. According to the information in the implementation of the first phase of the project, 300 people will be hired, and later with an extension of the base there the employees can reach 1000 people.

In the construction of the production center will also participate the Bulgarian construction company "Horizon-Ivanov", which works also on the basis of the German Leoni in Pleven, as well as on projects for Alkomet Shumen, Agropolychim Devnya and others.

MD Elektronic's base will be located at 10,000 square meters, with production expected to begin in 2020, according to company's corporate website.

The company was founded in 1974 in Bavaria, and two decades later it entered the automotive industry. It has production outside Germany in the Czech Republic, Mexico and China. The first one is the largest plant of the company, where 3700 people are employed. Globally, the company has 4900 employees.