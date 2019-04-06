Bulgaria Strengthened Border Patrols over Situation with Migrants in Greece

Because of the situation in Greece, Bulgaria has already strengthened the border patrols, Bulgaria’s Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told journalists in Parliament on 5th of April. According to him, our country has an action plan in case tensions escalate, reports BNT. 

Mladen Marinov, Minister of the Interior: We are monitioring the situation, we are in constant contact with all the neighbouring countries, including our conversation with the Minister in Northern Macedonia was on this topic.

Since yesterday afternoon, additional patrols have been deployed along the border.

Mladen Marinov, Minister of the Interior: We are also ready to introduce a plan we have developed for crisis management, so that the regional departments of the interior ministry are also engaged.

For the time being, we can not foresee how the situation with migrants will develop in Greece and that is why our country is ready to react in every situation, he said.

