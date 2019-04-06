Bulgarian and German Presidents Discuss Investments

The visit of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Bulgaria continues on 5th of April. On the second day of his visit, he and his host Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev were in Plovdiv. They visited a plant of a German engineering company. The topic of the bilateral Bulgarian-German talks is investments, reports BNT.

The Head of state Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria should do its best to continue to attract more German investments on the territory of Bulgaria because, in terms of business and investment, the Bulgarian-German relations have proved fruitful.

That is why President Radev has chosen to take his German counterpart Steinmeier to the industrial zone of Plovdiv where one of the biggest plants of a German refrigeration company works. On average, the company makes 4,000 refrigerators a day. It has employed more than 1,900 people.

President Radev: Bulgaria is striving for strategic German investment and therefore the German state leadership and public should be convinced that we in Bulgaria are people with capabilities and skills. For this reason I have offered the German President and German media to come here, to see that the model of the Bulgaria-German Cooperation is successful and that we are able and worthy of such investment.





German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on an official two-day visit to Bulgaria.

Speaking at a joint press conference on 4th of April, President Steinmeier said Germany supported the construction of a Volkswagen plant in Bulgaria.

"With this signal we want to send the message that Germany has a great interest that the political, cultural and economic relations between our two countries continue and become even closer," Steinmeier said.

Rumen Radev said that Steinmeier and him discussed the prospects for a strategic German investment in Bulgaria.

"I think the successful Bulgarian-German economic partnership gives us enough reason to believe that Bulgaria can, is ready and deserves to have a strategic investor with a closed cycle of production," the Bulgarian head of state said.

Radev has assured Steinmeier that there is a full consensus in Bulgaria to provide the best opportunities and a secure environment for such an investment.