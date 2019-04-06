The Weather will be Mostly Cloudy with Maximum Temperatures between 16 ° and 21 °

Today it will be mostly cloudy, with more sunny hours in Northern Bulgaria. In the morning, in the eastern regions and the Upper Thracian lowland the visibility will be reduced. After midday in the southwestern areas, rainfall will pass. The wind will remain from East-Southeast and will be moderate. The maximum temperatures will be mostly between 16 ° and 21 °, lower at the Black Sea coast. Atmospheric pressure will remain unchanged - less than the average for the month. This was announced by FOCUS News Agency from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Over the Black Sea it will be mostly cloudy, in some places in the morning hours with reduced visibility. Precipitation is unlikely. More sunny hours are expected mainly over the northern regions. The wind will be moderate from East to Northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 11 ° and 14 °. The sea water temperature is 9-11 °. The waves of the sea will be 3 bales.

Above the mountains it will be mostly cloudy. Rain and over 2000 meters - snow in the Rila-Rhodope region is expected . It will blow a moderate to strong wind from the South. The maximum temperature of 1200 meters will be about 9 °, at 2000 meters - about 2 °.