The G7 Interior Ministers Have Agreed on Common Security Commitments

Politics » DEFENSE | April 5, 2019, Friday // 19:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The G7 Interior Ministers Have Agreed on Common Security Commitments https://www.internationalrelationsedu.org/what-is-the-g7-its-purpose-and-history-of-influence/

Interior ministers from the group of the seven most advanced economies (G7) have adopted joint commitments on the main issues of global security, BTA reports.

In the final written declaration of the Paris summit, the G7 countries are committed to strengthening the means to tackle the misappropriation of migrants and trafficking in human beings. They emphasize the need to facilitate refugee refugees and forced return migrants who do not meet the criteria.

The ministers also discussed how to deal with the foreign fighters who joined the jihadi from the "Islamic State" in Syria and Iraq.

However, the disagreements remain. The United States wants the countries to take back their citizens, but some Western countries like France refuse and want these people to be tried where they committed their crimes.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner described the meeting as a success and noted that despite the differences in their views, the participants were able to outline the key issues in the security sphere.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: G7, summit, Iraq, Islamic state, defense, security
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria