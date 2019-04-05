The G7 Interior Ministers Have Agreed on Common Security Commitments

Interior ministers from the group of the seven most advanced economies (G7) have adopted joint commitments on the main issues of global security, BTA reports.



In the final written declaration of the Paris summit, the G7 countries are committed to strengthening the means to tackle the misappropriation of migrants and trafficking in human beings. They emphasize the need to facilitate refugee refugees and forced return migrants who do not meet the criteria.



The ministers also discussed how to deal with the foreign fighters who joined the jihadi from the "Islamic State" in Syria and Iraq.



However, the disagreements remain. The United States wants the countries to take back their citizens, but some Western countries like France refuse and want these people to be tried where they committed their crimes.



French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner described the meeting as a success and noted that despite the differences in their views, the participants were able to outline the key issues in the security sphere.