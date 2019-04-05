NATO Foreign Ministers in Washington: Together We Can Face Every Threat

"With continual adaptation to the new realities, we will face every threat at any time in every direction." With the strength of our values, we will make NATO even stronger "- this declaration concluded the Jubilee Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the United Nations Organization North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Washington on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the alliance, the press center of the MFA announced.



The Bulgarian Delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva.



The first NATO diplomats also said they were ready to oppose unity of terrorism in all its forms, the challenges of migration, cyber threats and disinformation.



"Today, our Union is stronger than ever, guaranteeing the freedom of its nearly one billion citizens, the security of our territory, the protection of our common values: democracy, individual freedoms, human rights and the rule of law," the statement said .



The ministers discussed the state of relations with Russia, including the situation around the Middle and Short Range Missile Destruction Treaty. They again called on Moscow to release the Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait and to guarantee free shipping in the region.



"Security in the Black Sea is extremely important for Bulgaria. Our country supports the two-pronged approach to Russia, which, on the one hand, requires a policy of deterrence and, on the other, the maintenance of a constructive dialogue," Zaharieva said.



Foreign ministers also discussed the fight against terrorism, which continues to be a direct threat to NATO and partner countries.



In December 2018, the Action Plan to strengthen NATO's role in the international fight against terrorism, which sets out future actions on evaluation, prevention, preparedness, engagement and capacity-building, was updated.



All foreign ministers welcomed their colleague from Northern Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, who was present for the first time as a representative of a future NATO member.

And he is emotionally grateful to the first diplomats of Bulgaria and Greece - Ekaterina Zaharieva and Yorgos Koutrogalos, for the support and bilateral agreements that have allowed the green light for Skopje's membership in the Alliance and the start of negotiations with the EU.