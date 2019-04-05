70 Documentaries Will be Projected During This Year's Edition of Master of Art Festival

Master of Art is the only international Film Festival in Eastern Europe for art documentaries. Presenting the best documentaries on music and dance, theatre and cinema, fine arts and photography, architecture and design, contemporary art, literature, culinary art, video art, VR and art for children the MofA Film Festival aims to introduce the contemporary art trends to the Bulgarian audience.



The mission of MofA Film Festival is to provide an alternative that defies pop culture content by presenting documentaries – independent films and television productions, to create a venue for professionals in the field of documentary, music, dance, theatre, visual arts, photography, architecture and literature to meet and contribute to mutual dialogue and cooperation.

To establish itself as a forum that provides opportunity for young art school talents to further develop and stimulate their creative performance.

Master of Art Film Festival is organised by Spotlight production company, The National Palace of Culture and “Master of Art” foundation



The festival funds are raised by participation fees, financial subsidies, donations, sponsorship and advertising.



The fourth edition of the festival will take place from 4 to 25 April 2019 in Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna - Bulgaria.

More than 70 documentaries and 250 screenings will present this year's edition of the Master of Art festival. The headlines dedicated to Gustav Klimt, Rafaello and Astor Piazzolla are part of the program.