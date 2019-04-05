Bilateral Trade Between Bulgaria and Georgia Has Increased by 11.6% Per Year

In recent years, economic ties between Bulgaria and Georgia have been growing intensively with relatively high levels of commodity exchange, with Bulgaria in the top ten of Georgia's main trading partners, writes Econ.bg

This was stated by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov during a meeting with Giorgi Kobulia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. Minister Kobulia is on a visit to Bulgaria to hold a meeting of the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Georgian Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting, Minister Karanikolov pointed out that there is a constant interest in working and co-operating in different areas between businesses on both sides. "According to preliminary data for 2018, bilateral trade amounted to USD 599.5 million, up 11.6% from 2017.

Bulgarian exports to Georgia amounted to US $ 207 million and rose by 2.7%. Georgian imports to Bulgaria amounted to USD 392.5 million, compared to USD 331.8 million for the same period in 2017'', explained Karanikolov.



The Minister of Economy pointed out that Bulgarian companies are interested and could successfully participate in the implementation of individual activities under priority projects for Georgia.

Minister Karanikolov and Minister Kobulia agreed to hold a business forum, including a tourism and cultural forum with the participation of Bulgarian and Georgian companies.

"Establishing a network for cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses between our countries is of paramount importance for the realization of a common business," Karanikolov said.