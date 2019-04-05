Bulgaria May Receive Funding For the Modernization of the Energy Sector

The ''Clean Energy'' package, adopted by the European Parliament, was presented at a large energy forum in Stara Zagora, organized by the Institute for Energy Management, reported Econ.bg

With it, the European Union wants to achieve concrete climate change targets by 2020 at least 40% of carbon dioxide. Fuel emission limits are introduced. At the same time, it aims at supporting the decarbonisation of energy. In this direction there are financial possibilities, which our country should take advantage of.

"This is 310 million available to 10 Member States, including Bulgaria, so Bulgarian professionals will have the opportunity to show their creativity and initiative to take advantage of these funds," said Ognyan Zlatev, head of Representation of the European Commission in Sofia.

In the course of the discussion of the Multiannual Financial Framework for the next programming period, 25% of its overall size is considered to be climate objectives.

"This means € 25 billion to meet the EU's climate goals. There must be a special fund to guarantee a fair transition, "said Cristian Rubi, Secretary General of Euroelectric.

The Energy Forum will continue on April 5, discussing the practical problems of coal mining development in terms of the Clean Energy package.